Bhumi Pednekar Advocates Sustainable Fashion With Silver Saree Made From Recycled Metal

May 01, 2023

There is no denying the fact that Bhumi absolutely aced this phenomenal look. (Images: Instagram)

What do you think of Bhumi's stunning look, goals or not?

Is there any look Bhumi Pednekar can’t pull off? Not really. If you take a glance at the actress’ recent red-carpet appearances, you’ll see that she has consistently delivered stunning fashion statements in exquisite ensembles. Another example was seen at an award show, where Bhumi Pednekar impressed fans with her creative and unique fit. She wore a glittering silver saree created by designer Akshat Bansal’s label, Bloni.

Bhumi Pednekar chose to wear a stunning mesh saree paired with a chic cut-out blouse that came with full-length sleeves and a turtleneck design. The most striking feature, though, was the reflective straps of her bralette. Additionally, Bhumi made an effort to incorporate sustainable fashion into her outfit by wearing a saree made from recycled metal, which she mentioned in the caption of her post.

Bhumi Pednekar shared glimpses of her outfit on Instagram and used the caption “Sustainable And Fashionable" with a wink emoji. She provided more information by explaining that her unique mesh saree from Bloni Atelier was created using recycled metal that can be melted down and repurposed. Bhumi expressed that the fashion industry is moving towards environmentally friendly practices, which is necessary for the current era. “My custom mesh sari from Bloni Atelier is made from recycled metal and can be melted and regenerated further. The future and present of fashion are changing towards greener practices, as that’s the need of the hour,” Bhumi wrote.

Check out the post below:

Earlier, Bhumi wore a vintage Mugler dress that had a daring deep neckline. The black velvet dress by Thierry Mugler beautifully highlighted Bhumi’s physique, with a silk lightning bolt-shaped detail revealing her midriff, and long cuffed sleeves. The dress also came with padded shoulders and a midi-length hemline. To complement the chic outfit, Bhumi opted for understated accessories such as lightning bolt-shaped earrings and black high-heeled pumps. “Wore a vintage piece from the Mugler Fall/Winter 1989 collection. Designed by Manfred Thierry Mugler. I am in awe of how sustainable fashion can be so iconic and an absolute game-changer! A bit of history, while creating my own history," Bhumi wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will next be seen in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial film Afwaah alongside Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sumeet Vyas.

