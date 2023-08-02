Bhumi Pednekar Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In THIS Floral Ensemble; Labels It ‘Renaissance'

Bhumi Pednekar posted images from a recent photo shoot on Instagram and we are all definitely smitten. The image in the post depicts Bhumi embracing floral motifs in a stunning two-piece gown that gave the timeless lehenga a contemporary spin. She posted the images and captioned them ‘Renaissance.’ The clothing is from the Gauri and Nainika line, which they created. View images of Bhumi wearing the outfit below by scrolling.

Regarding Bhumi’s clothing, the blouse has a light blue background with a multicoloured flower pattern, a large square neckline, a cropped hem, puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a fitted bust. She paired it with a skirt that had a similar floral print, a high waist, a rear train that cascaded, pleats that were billowy in style, and a layered silhouette.

Bhumi completed the look with high heels, rings with flowery motifs, and a choker with an intricate rose-colored flower. Final glam options from Bhumi were black winged eyeliner, pink eye shadow, matching glossy lips, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, dazzling highlighter, feathery brows, and subtle contouring.

Bhumi Pednekar previously walked for designer Varun Bahl at the FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) India Couture Week (ICW). This year’s ICW’s runway was dominated by the actress turned showstopper in a stunning golden bralette and mermaid thigh-high split skirt. Additionally, she posted images of her Instagram ramp outfit. Check out the pictures right here-

In the photos, Bhumi is wearing a bralette with shoulder straps studded with sequins, floral-shaped cups with applique embroidery, a plunging neckline, an infinity-style skirt, a fitted breast, and elaborately patterned diamantes. Bhumi paired the shirt with a coordinating mermaid-skirt with a long train at the back, a thigh-high slit across the front, and a figure-hugging fit. The skirt was embellished with sequins, beads, floral and leaf-shaped applique embroidery.

A choker necklace, tiered chains, an elaborate haath phool, and prominent rings completed Bhumi’s look. The finishing touches included an open center-parted hairstyle with waves, dramatic kohl-lined eyes, smokey eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, glossy nude lip colour, reddened cheeks, contoured face, and dazzling highlighter.