Bhumi Pednekar Pledges To Preserve 'Our Beautiful Planet' On Her Birthday, Details Inside

Happy Birthday, Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi has always been a cut above the rest, she is someone who is always confident in doing things differently. She has always had a penchant for doing ‘good work’ and her pictures and videos on social media suggest that she is truly one with nature and loves the green pastures. On her birthday today, she thought it to be the best time to give something back to planet Earth.

The actress on the joyous occasion of her birthday has come up with ‘The Bhumi Foundation’ which in Bhumi’s words is “a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving our beautiful planet."

Through the caption of her social media post, the actress announced, “On my birthday, with immense gratitude and love for the planet, it is my pleasure to initiate work towards The Bhumi Foundation."

The caption further mentioned, “As a #ClimateWarrior and a firm believer in environmental conservation, I have always dreamt of making a significant impact on our planet’s well-being. Going forward, a portion of my earnings will go towards #TheBhumiFoundation through which I aim to empower organizations and fellow climate conservationists on their unified vision of working for the planet."

Bhumi also asked for the blessings and good wishes of her fans and followers as she embarks on this incredible ‘new journey.’ Netizens showed their love and support for her initiative in the comment section of the social media post.

While one comment read, “Your dedication to preserving our planet is inspiring. The Bhumi Foundation is a fantastic initiative, and I’m sending all my love and support. Together, we’ll create a greener world," there were tons of comments that congratulated and applauded her thought process and complimented her choices and beliefs in life.