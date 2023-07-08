Bhumi Pednekars Dons SEXY Dress Worth Rs 36,763; Accessorises The Look With  Luxurious Bag Worth Rs 2,18,931

Bhumi Pednekar is setting some major fashion goals one city outing at a time. Every time she steps out for a casual dinner date or even to attend an awards night, she is dressed impeccably. Her sartorial choices are truly a cut above the rest and her know-how of what to wear where is simply mesmerising. Bhumi knows what she is onto and that is the best part of it.

Off late, Bhumi is the fashion queen of B-town who is getting it right each and every time. Her summer staples to her date night outfit, all of them are just fabulous. Recently, she headed out for a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend and while netizens just wanted to catch a glimpse of him, fashion enthusiasts and critics could not help but notice her ensemble.

In case you have missed out catching a glimpse of Bhumi from that particular day, check it out here-

Bhumi opted for a Kieryn Linen Midi Dress from the supremely popular brand, Reformation and is worth $445 which if converted to Indian currency comes to approximately Rs. 36, 763. The black dress was tailored to fit and looked lovely on the actress. The sweetheart neckline and the fitted bodice accentuated Bhumi’s well-toned figure. One cannot miss out on talking about the small embroidery detailing around the sweetheart neckline, so subtle yet impactful. The thigh-high slit factor definitely added an extra touch of oomph to an already scintillating outfit.

It would be an utter shame if her accessory for the night, a Fendi handbag did not get a special mention of its own. Bhumi went ahead with a Mini Mon Tresor with Fendi Logo which is priced at $ 2,650 which if converted to Indian currency is Rs. 2,18,931. It surely is expensive and luxurious.

In terms of makeup, Bhumi went ahead with a dewy-glam base, her mascara-laden eyes and those lovely strokes of eyeliner gave her eyes a dreamy touch. The lip shade was a class apart and went very well with the look. Her hairstyle for the evening was summer friendly and nice.

Those sleek pendants were such a brilliant touch to the look and also glorified her lovely collarbones. She completed the look with black straps that had hints of golden detailing, yet another stellar choice, one could say.