Bihar Diwas 2023: Bihar Day Wishes and Greetings to Share on March 22

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 06:50 IST

Patna, India

Bihar Utsav 2023 underway at Delhi Haat. (Image: Twitter/@biharfoundation)

Bihar Diwas 2023: It was on this day in 1912 when the British carved out the state of Bihar from the Bengal presidency

BIHAR DIWAS 2023: Bihar Diwas is commemorated every year on March 22. It marks the day in 1912 when the British carved out the state of Bihar from the Bengal presidency. Bihar Diwas 2023 is a public holiday across the state every year. All offices, companies and educational institutes under the central and state governments remain closed.

The Bihar government decided to celebrate the formation day with many multicultural events and programs in 2010. The purpose was to restore the pride of Bihar in the hearts of the people and instil a sense of pride. The official celebration of this day, comprising numerous events and programs, commenced in 2011 and has continued to date. Here are a few wishes to share with those in your social circles who belong to Bihar.

Bihar Diwas 2023: Wishes and Greetings

  1. The culture and traditions of Bihar have a special place in India’s soul. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023.
  2. May the state of Bihar keep progressing at a fast pace and the people living here shine others in all walks of life. Happy Bihar Diwas 2023
  3. Bihar’s soil reverberates eras of learning, enlightenment, and revolution. We wish you and your family a Happy Bihar Diwas 2023.
  4. Learning about the history and culture of Bihar from you has been a wonderful experience. Happy Bihar Diwas.
  5. Every day is a festival because I get to hear amazing stories about Bihar from you. Happy Bihar Diwas.
  6. Some of our Bihar’s happiest memories have occurred on its streets. Happy Bihar Diwas to you and your family.
  7. Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distributes the message of both. Happy Bihar Diwas 2022.
  8. Our beliefs belong to the emotion and passion of our people, let’s celebrate our day greatest ever.
  9. Fill your hearts with happiness and brighten your day with smiles and affection Happy Bihar Day.’
  10. Life becomes a festival when joy and culture blend, may this day distributes the message of both. Happy Bihar Day!

