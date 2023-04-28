CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Home » Lifestyle » Birthday Girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The Fitness Guru We Should All Be Following
1-MIN READ

Birthday Girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The Fitness Guru We Should All Be Following

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 07:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Samantha loves to share snippets of our fitness journey with all her fans and followers. (Image: Instagram)

Samantha loves to share snippets of our fitness journey with all her fans and followers. (Image: Instagram)

Samantha is absolutely inspirational and her workout regimen is something that the entire world is interested in, to know more, read on-

Over the years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been successful in establishing her name as one that is absolutely synonymous with hard work and dedication. Samantha is someone who never gives up and her workout pictures and videos on her social media accounts are a testimony to the same.

There is no denying the fact that Samantha is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the country, she takes her fitness very seriously. With a stringent diet and an extensive workout routine, this queen is here to rule the world and we are definitely not complaining about it.

Sam is always up for trying out new things and that is literally one of the best things about her. Even though aerial yoga looks very easy, make no mistake because it really is not but by the looks of it one can definitely tell that she seems to be really enjoying her session.

RELATED NEWS

The actress every once in a while shares snippets from her workout sessions to keep her fans and followers motivated. In this video, Samantha is seen performing a pull-up at the gym. This workout is extremely beneficial for the glutes, especially since your lower belly will also be heavily impacted. Also, the coordinated gym wear set deserves special mention.

From what we can see, Samantha is a hardcore believer in strength training. While cardio is definitely effective, if you indulge yourself in strength training for more than 2-3 days a week, you will be surprised to see the huge difference that it brings about in your body.

At the end of every workout session, it is imperative and advisable that you take out some time to meditate just like Samantha does. Meditating can calm your body as well as mind down and can help you put a lot of things into perspective.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Fitness mantra
  2. #Health&Fitness
  3. actress Samantha
  4. lifestyle
first published:April 28, 2023, 07:30 IST
last updated:April 28, 2023, 07:30 IST