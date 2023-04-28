Birthday Girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The Fitness Guru We Should All Be Following

Over the years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been successful in establishing her name as one that is absolutely synonymous with hard work and dedication. Samantha is someone who never gives up and her workout pictures and videos on her social media accounts are a testimony to the same.

There is no denying the fact that Samantha is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the country, she takes her fitness very seriously. With a stringent diet and an extensive workout routine, this queen is here to rule the world and we are definitely not complaining about it.

Sam is always up for trying out new things and that is literally one of the best things about her. Even though aerial yoga looks very easy, make no mistake because it really is not but by the looks of it one can definitely tell that she seems to be really enjoying her session.

The actress every once in a while shares snippets from her workout sessions to keep her fans and followers motivated. In this video, Samantha is seen performing a pull-up at the gym. This workout is extremely beneficial for the glutes, especially since your lower belly will also be heavily impacted. Also, the coordinated gym wear set deserves special mention.

From what we can see, Samantha is a hardcore believer in strength training. While cardio is definitely effective, if you indulge yourself in strength training for more than 2-3 days a week, you will be surprised to see the huge difference that it brings about in your body.

At the end of every workout session, it is imperative and advisable that you take out some time to meditate just like Samantha does. Meditating can calm your body as well as mind down and can help you put a lot of things into perspective.

