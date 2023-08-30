Blue Moon 2023: What Time Will This Rare Celestial Event Occur in India?

SUPER MOON 2023: A Super Blue Moon is a rare astronomical event that occurs when there is a full moon that is also a blue moon and a perigee moon. It will be the second full moon in August, making it a blue moon. The term “Super Blue Moon" was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1946.

The Super Blue Moon on August 30 will be the third and final full moon of the Northern Hemisphere summer. According to NASA, the moon will reach its peak illumination at 8:37 pm EDT on August 30 (6:07 am IST on August 31). You can watch it with your naked eyes. Here’s all you need to know:

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! ✈️ It’s a… supermoon! Don’t forget to check out the “super blue moon” on Aug. 31. It is called a super blue moon because it is a supermoon and the second full moon in a single calendar month. Learn more: https://t.co/cA0Y9UQS88 pic.twitter.com/RDOcsB6fIm— NASA Space Place (@NASAspaceplace) August 28, 2023

Understanding the Blue Moon: A Rare Celestial Phenomenon

Blue Moon is a rare astronomical event that occurs when there is a full moon that is also a blue moon and a perigee moon. It is the second full moon in a calendar month. This happens about once every two and a half years.

What is a perigee moon?

A perigee moon is a full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. This happens about once every 27.5 days.

How big and bright it will appear?

The Super Blue Moon will appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. This is because the moon will be closer to Earth than usual.

When will it be visible in India?

The Super Blue Moon will be visible in most parts of the world on August 30, 2023. The moon will reach its peak illumination at 8:37 pm EDT on August 30 (6:07 am IST on August 31).

Where can I view the Super Blue Moon?

You can view it from anywhere in the world where it is nighttime on August 30. If you live in an urban area, you may want to go to a place with less light pollution to get the best view.

What can I do to enjoy it ?

There are many things you can do to enjoy it . You can go for a walk outside and look up at the sky. You can also take pictures of the moon or even stargaze. If you have children, you can make a game out of finding constellations or planets.

What is the significance of the Super Blue Moon?

This is a rare astronomical event, so it is a special occasion to enjoy. There is no particular significance to the Super Blue Moon, but it is a beautiful sight to behold.

Tips for Sky Watching: How to Observe the Blue Moon