Bobby Deol And Abhay Deol, The Coolest Chachas In Town Arrive In Style To Karan Deol’s Sangeet

Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol is all set to get married to the love of his life Drisha Acharya and the fans are getting to witness the entire Deol family uniting to celebrate this joyous occasion. Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol have been diligently attending all the ceremonies. However, the two chachas of Karan, Bobby and Abhay made a rather dapper entry at the Sangeet ceremony today and netizens are in complete love with their looks.

Both Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol with their fantastic looks have proved that they are truly the coolest chachas in town and nobody can come a second close to them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Starting with Bobby Deol, the ‘Aashram’ actor opted for a light pink satin kurta and overlapped it with a lovely of the same shade. However, what stood out was the stunning embroidery that was done on the jacket with ivory thread. His white pyjama broke the colour code and the colour combination suited him well.

He accessorised his look with tan-coloured footwear and an orange napkin that was tucked into the pocket of his blazer. The use of the tan-coloured handkerchief was well ideated considering that is what added the pop of colour in the midst of these neutral shades. Flanked by his gorgeous wife on the side, he looked amazing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Expect Abhay Deol to steal your heart away with each appearance that he makes in public. Abhay looked absolutely resplendent in a shimmery mauve bandhgala set. The length and cut of the bandhgala complimented his statuesque height. The outfit featured gold buttons on the bodice and the wrist area that looked splendid in contrast with the subtle shade of the rest of the outfit.

Abhay chose a darker shade of chocolate-brown footwear that complimented the rest of the outfit, oh-so-well! He did not accessorise his look with too many objects but netizens will agree that his smile was the best accessory to have been flanked with that magnificent look.