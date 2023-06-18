Bobby Deol And Abhay Deol, The Hottest Chachus Arrive At Karan Deol’s Wedding Looking Incredible, Watch Videos

Karan Deol’s big wedding day is finally here and the entire Deol family has come together to celebrate this grand occasion. There are two men however who have been giving us some major fashion goals since the wedding festivities started, there has not even been one day when they have not set the temperature soaring with their sartorial choices and their stellar looks- it is none other than Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol.

The actors have an innate understanding of what looks best on them and there is not an iota of doubt that they sure do love playing to their strengths.

Bobby shimmered and sizzled as he walked into the wedding venue. In case you have missed out on his look, check out the video-

Bobby Deol can be seen wearing a lovely shimmery and shiny sherwani at his nephew’s Anand Karaj ceremony. The beautiful colour of the sherwani is absolutely apt for a day wedding and Bobby certainly aced his look in it. The pale silver sherwani with white brocade work was tailored to perfection. The actor opted for a pale white fitted pyjama that broke the monotone well and went ahead with tan loafers. The red pagdi went rather too well with this ensemble.

Abhay Deol was a vision in white as he posed for the paps outside the wedding venue. If you have not seen his look yet, check this video out-

Abhay looked as handsome as always in an all-white ensemble. He too like Bobby, went ahead and sported a sherwani and we are absolutely in love with how amazing it looked on him. The sherwani’s kurta had lovely asymmetrical cuts and the jacket that he paired up with it was of the same colour but the subtle white embroideries on it elevated the entire look to a whole other dimension. The young chacha opted for beige footwear and the same red pagdi as others present at the wedding. The greyish silver shades he donned looked great with his ensemble and truly stuck to the perfect imagery of a summer wedding.