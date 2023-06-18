CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Bobby Deol Looks Dapper As He Poses With His Son and Wife at Karan Deol's Reception
1-MIN READ

Bobby Deol Looks Dapper As He Poses With His Son and Wife at Karan Deol's Reception

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 22:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol and Tania Deol at Karan's reception

Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol and Tania Deol at Karan's reception

Bobby Deol chose a black suit with white shirt and a multi-coloured pocket square and kept it basic with black shoes for the reception

Bobby Deol has been doling out some praiseworthy looks at his nephew Karan Deol’s wedding. For the reception, he chose a black suit with white shirt and a multi-coloured pocket square. He kept it basic with black shoes.

Bobby Deol looks uber handsome in black

Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman Deol twinned in black suits with white shirts.

Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol strike a pose for the paps
The handsome boys were joined by Tania Deol in a nude coloured saree and a diamond choker.

Bobby Deol’s good looking family

During the day, Karan Deol, exchanged wedding vows with Drisha Acharya and took to social media to share their first official wedding pictures. Along with the stunning photos, he expressed his love for his wife and extended his gratitude to all the well-wishers who have blessed them on their new journey together.

He captioned the post, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows. The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”

In the photos, Karan is elegantly dressed in an ivory sherwani, complemented by a pearl necklace, while holding a stunning varmala in his hands. He also wears a pagg to complete his wedding attire. Drisha looks radiant in a gorgeous red lehenga, with henna adorning her hands. In one of the pictures, she playfully tries to cover her eyes as Karan joyfully laughs beside her.

first published:June 18, 2023, 21:51 IST
last updated:June 18, 2023, 22:03 IST