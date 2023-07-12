CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Bollywood-Inspired Summer Outfits That you Should Add to Your Wardrobe
2-MIN READ

Bollywood-Inspired Summer Outfits That you Should Add to Your Wardrobe

Published By: Nishad Thaivalappil

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 17:55 IST

Mumbai, India

Get inspired by Ananya Panday's vibrant summer look (Image: Instagram)

Get inspired by Ananya Panday's vibrant summer look (Image: Instagram)

By incorporating these elements into your vacation wardrobe, you can feel like a diva while exploring new destinations.

What better way to add a touch of glamour to your summer getaway than with Bollywood-inspired outfits? Bollywood fashion is known for its vibrant colours, intricate designs, and timeless elegance. By incorporating these elements into your vacation wardrobe, you can feel like a diva while exploring new destinations. Here are some Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas to pack for your upcoming summer vacation:

  • Printed Dresses
    Dresses are a quintessential piece of every woman’s wardrobe, and one style that never goes out of fashion is the printed dress. These are versatile, stylish, and perfect for adding a pop of color and personality to your outfit. Whether you’re going on a brunch date, or simply want to feel elegant and chic, printed dresses are the way to go. Take inspiration from Katrina Kaif, who looks stunning in a light blue printed dress. She complements her look with minimal makeup, allowing the dress to take center stage.

  • Pants With Crop Top
    Opt for palazzo pants in bold prints or vibrant solid colors, ensuring freedom of movement. Pair them with a matching or contrasting crop top for a stylish look. Complete your outfit with statement earrings and a pair of wedges. Take inspiration from Priyanka Chopra, who looks stunning in pants and a crop top. She adds the finishing touch with a half-tied ponytail.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

  • Maxi Dresses
    Opt for flowy fabrics with vibrant prints or embellishments. Choose trendy details like off-shoulder necklines, cut-outs, or high slits to make a statement. Complete the ensemble with strappy sandals or wedges, and accessorise with chunky bracelets or statement earrings. Take inspiration from Jahnvi Kapoor, who looks stunning in a printed maxi slit dress, with her hair left open, exuding an effortlessly gorgeous vibe.

  • Basics like T-shirts
    Choose lightweight, breathable cotton or linen T-shirts in solid colors or fun patterns, perfect for pairing with shorts, skirts, or jeans. Opt for comfortable gym tights that suit your style. Denim shorts, chino shorts, or linen shorts are also great choices. Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone, who radiates confidence in a black t-shirt and gym pants, effortlessly showcasing her style and poise.

  • Midi Skirt With Crop Top/Shirt
    Get inspired by Ananya Panday’s vibrant summer look! Pair a printed midi skirt with a matching or complementary crop shirt. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. You can go for a solid color that matches the skirt or try a complementary print for a more playful look. In the photo, Ananya Panday looks stunning in a printed vibrant midi skirt, which she effortlessly pairs with a white crop shirt.

Remember to pack your confidence along with these outfits, and prepare to turn heads wherever you go. Happy vacation and happy styling.

