Bollywood Obsessed With Normcore Aesthetics; Here Are Some Of The Best Looks

Celebrities are no longer opting for over-the-top and extravagant looks for their day out. They are going for normcore fashion. Normcore fashion is simple, laid back yet chic. It is characterised by modest and average-looking clothing. From embracing oversized T-shirts and blue jeans to sweats and button-downs, the celebs are nailing this trend marked by comfort and coolness. Here is the list of Bollywood celebs who donned the normcore aesthetics

Alia Bhatt

The Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is often seen dressed in comfortable aesthetics. She is often spotted in baggy jeans and white shirts at airports. She dropped a picture on Instagram wearing a white oversized shirt and washed denim with thread detailing. She accessorised the look and rounded off her look with white peep-toe sandals.

Janhvi Kapoor

Often seen dressed in over-the-top and extravagant looks, Janhvi posted a picture embracing the normcore look. She wore an oversized white shirt and white shorts. She let her hair loose. She exuded a casual and chic vibe.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram wearing a blue button-down shirt with white stripes. She tried her hair in a messy bun. She wore no accessories and kept it simple and casual.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for wearing glamorous and dazzling dresses. In her Instagram post, she kept it extremely simple by donning a blue striped shirt and loose shorts. She paired her outfit with flip-flops and sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal airport looks are our favourite. Katrina wore a yellow button-down shirt with baggy ripped jeans and white sneakers. While Vicky was seen wearing a blue check shirt and grey trousers, a black cap, and white sneakers. The couple looked casual and comfortable as they walked hand in hand at the airport.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is known to carry street style and athleisure with great comfort and class. In this Instagram post, Anushka Sharma exuded confidence and sass as she embraced normcore aesthetics. She wore a simple T-shirt and black jeans. She let her hair loose and wore no accessories.

