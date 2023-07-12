Bonalu 2023: Date, History, Ritual and Celebration of Telangana’s Traditional Hindu Festival

BONALU 2023: Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival in Telangana that honours the Goddess Mahakali. People celebrate this festival every year in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and other parts of the state. It takes place during the month of Ashada Masam, usually in July or August. During the festival, special worship ceremonies, known as ‘poojas,’ are conducted for Goddess Yellamma for granting the fulfilment of vows.

The term Bonam comes from the word ‘Bhojanam,’ which means a meal or feast in Telugu. It refers to an offering made to the Mother Goddess.

Bonalu Festival 2023: Dates

The Bonalu 2023 celebrations began on June 22 at the Jagadambika temple in Golconda Fort. The festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad also started on July 9. The main Bonalu celebration will occur on July 24 at Sri Mahankali Temple in Lal Darwaza.

July 25 is a public holiday in the state of Telangana.

Bonalu Festival 2023: History

The history of the Bonalu festival in Telangana can be traced back to the 18th century during the time of the former Hyderabad State. It is closely associated with the ‘Regimental Bazaar’ and the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

In 1813, when a devastating plague struck the twin cities and claimed many lives, a military battalion from Hyderabad was sent to Ujjain. They went there to offer prayers to the Mother Goddess Mahakali, seeking protection from the plague. The battalion made a vow that if the goddess eradicated the plague, they would install an idol of Goddess Mahakali in Hyderabad.

It is believed that the goddess fulfilled their wish, and upon their return, the battalion installed the idol in Hyderabad. This marked the beginning of the tradition of offering Bonalu to the goddess.

Bonalu Festival 2023: Ritual & Celebration