Boost Your Morning With Nutritious Oats Palak Thepla, Here's The Recipe

Oats and spinach are very nutritious and combining them in a thepla makes it tasty and so much better. If you want to start the day with healthy food, oats palak thepla can be a great recipe. Apart from improving digestion, oats and spinach thepla also helps in getting rid of anaemia. Oats palak thepla is a healthy breakfast and very easy to make. You can easily prepare it by following our mentioned recipe. Let’s know how to make it.

Ingredients to make oats palak thepla

Oats flour – 1 cup

Jowar flour – 1/2 cup

Curd – 2 tbsp

Spinach puree – 1/2 cup

Ginger-green chilli paste – 1 tsp

Garlic – 3-4 cloves

Coriander leaves – 2 tsp spoon

Sugar - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Lemon juice - 1 tsp

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

Recipe

To make oats palak thepla, first of all, add oats flour and jowar flour in a bowl and mix both of them. After this, add curd and spinach puree and mix it with the flour and mix it well. Add red chilli powder, ginger-green chilli paste, cumin, asafoetida, and chopped garlic, and other ingredients and mix everything well. Now, knead the dough with all the mixture properly. You can use water to bind it properly.

After kneading the dough, keep it aside for 10 minutes to set. After some time, take out the dough, knead it again and make small balls in equal proportion. Now take a ball and roll it in the shape of a roti and keep it aside. Make other theplas similarly with the dough.

Now, take a nonstick pan and heat it on the gas. After the pan is hot, pour 1 teaspoon of oil on it and spread it all over. After this, put the prepared thepla and bake it. After some time, flip and roast it from the other side as well. Apply some oil on the top side. Flip it again and roast it till it turns golden brown and crisp from both sides. Then take it out on a plate. Similarly, make all the theplas. Your tasty oats palak thepla is ready for breakfast. Serve it with chutney.

