Boosting Immunity To Improving Digestion, Health Benefits Of Jungle Jalebi

Plants play a crucial role in our lives. They provide us with clean air, food, medicine, shelter, wood, and many other basic requirements for a healthy lifestyle. There are around three to four lakh identified plant species worldwide now, while many more are yet to be discovered. Plants also carry nutritive and medicinal values, which vary from species to species. One such plant is Pithecellobium Dulce, which belongs to the Fabaceae family. The fruit obtained from it is called Jungle Jalebi. This fruit is found in India, Australia, South Africa and other parts of Asia. It is also called Madras Thorn. It is rich in a variety of nutritional components such as Carbohydrates, Protein, Dietary Fibre, Fats, Potassium, Phosphorus, Calcium and Iron. It has a twisted shape, which explains why it’s referred to as Jalebi. It also has numerous health benefits. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Strengthens Digestive System - Jungle Jalebi is very beneficial for the health of your stomach, as it helps in getting rid of indigestion, bloating and gas. It contains dietary fibre, which promotes good digestion and helps in preventing constipation.

Control Diabetes - This fruit helps in regulating blood sugar levels; this makes it highly beneficial for Diabetic patients. Many types of antioxidants are found in it which are beneficial for health. Antidiabetic properties are found in its leaves as well.

Keeps Heart Healthy- Jungle Jalebi reduces bad cholesterol in your body. With the help of this, you reduce the risk of heart-related diseases such as heart attack and stroke. It also contains antioxidants that can protect against inflammation, which is one of the main causes of blood flow problems.

Boosts Immunity- It contains a variety of nutrients which helps in boosting the immunity of our body. Jungle Jalebi has Vitamin C, which is an excellent antioxidant which helps our body to fight against many harmful free radicals. Due to the presence of saponins and flavonoids, the fruit carries the potential to fight infections.

Jungle Jalebi is rich in nutrients, which provide several other health benefits too. Sameena Ansari, Senior Dietician and Nutritionist, CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, spoke about this fruit’s nutritional value in an interview with a portal. She said that Jungle Jalebi is a good source of dietary fibre and contains several vitamins and minerals, which includes vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium and iron.