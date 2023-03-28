Having bread for breakfast is quite common and we do get bored of eating the same thing every day. Have you ever tasted Bread Medu Vada? Bread medu vada is not just tasty but also easy to make. With the help of an easy video recipe, you can make it in just 10 minutes.

The recipe has been shared by an Instagram user (@cookwithmonika) on her account.

Ingredients:

For making Bread Medu Vada: 5 slices of bread,

2 tbsp curd, ½ cup semolina,

1 finely chopped onion,

1 finely chopped carrot, 1 finely chopped capsicum,

1 finely chopped green chilly,

½ tsp Take chilly flakes,

½ teaspoon garlic paste, green coriander, little water and salt as per taste.

If you want, you can also add other veggies.

Method

To make Bread Medu Vada, first, take bread slices in a bowl. Now add curd and a little water to it and mash it well with your hands. Keep in mind that knead this mixture like a dough and avoid making it too thin. Now mix capsicum, carrot, onion and green chillies in it. If you want, you can also add your favourite vegetables by chopping them.

Now add chilli flakes, salt, green coriander and garlic paste to this mixture. Now mix it well and shape it into a vada. If you are facing a problem in making a vada, you can also give it the shape of a pakoda. Next, heat oil in a pan and deep fry all the vadas. Take it out after it turns light brown. Your tasty and crispy Bread Medu Vada is ready; serve it with green chutney.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here