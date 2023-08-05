Botanical Garden To Okhla Bird Sanctuary, A Look At The 5 Best Places To Visit in Noida

Noida is known for its skyscrapers and thriving industrial sectors. Apart from holding significance for commercial work, it is a perfect place to explore restaurants, pubs, entertainment zones, amusement parks, malls, gardens, galleries, and much more. Take a look at 5 must-visit places in Noida.

Noida Haat

Noida Haat, situated in the heart of Sector 32, is one of the popular marketplaces. If you are looking to shop for traditional Indian handicrafts and handmade products, then this is the place for you. Just like its renowned counterpart, Dilli Haat, Noida Haat was established to unveil handicrafts, handlooms, and exquisite artistry that celebrate the rich heritage of India.

Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Nestled at the gateway of Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district, lies the serene Okhla Bird Sanctuary. For nature enthusiasts seeking solace, this sanctuary is an idyllic haven that promises an unforgettable experience. Embraced by lush landscapes and teeming with avian wonders, Okhla Bird Sanctuary is a paradise for birdwatchers, drawing a multitude of enthusiasts eager to catch a glimpse of rare and elusive bird species.

Botanical Garden

The Botanical Garden is known for its greenery. It is considered one of the most sought-after destinations in Noida. Tourists from far-flung locations come to explore the sight of beautiful plant and flower species gathered in one location. Situated in Sector 38, people can reach this destination via the nearest Botanical Garden Metro Station.

Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal

Located at Eco City BioScope Road in Sector 95, this place is an ideal destination if you wish to spend quality time with family and friends. It holds a significant memorial dedicated to the inspiring figures of the Dalit community, who devoted their lives to advocating for social justice and equality. Visitors can reach this destination through the nearest metro station Noida Sector 15.

DLF Mall of India

DLF Mall of India is one of Delhi-NCR’s largest malls, a Gen-Z shopping paradise with 330+ stores, international and domestic brands, dining options, entertainment venues, and a multiplex cinema. Some of the key highlights of the place include India’s first indoor ski slope and the country’s largest gaming zone.