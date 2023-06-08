Brain Tumours: Everything You Need To Know

An intracranial tumour or brain tumour, is an abnormal mass of tissue where cells proliferate and develop out of control. Early diagnosis and timely intervention can provide cure in many patients and can help to improve quality of life and survival.

Brain tumours are either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous) and can be of different types, but the two main groups of brain tumours are:

Primary brain tumours - They refer to tumours that originate from within the brain

Metastatic brain tumours- They refer to tumours that arise elsewhere in the body (such as the breast or lungs) and spread to the brain.

Though it is difficult to mention the exact cause, tumours can be caused by uncontrolled cellular multiplication which is caused by the change or mutation in DNA. These mutations may be inherited or can happen due to radiation exposure, exposure to chemicals etc.

Brain tumour may present itself with a variety of symptoms depending on their location within the brain. Large tumour may cause raised pressure in the brain and result in headache, vomiting and blurred vision, confusion and altered sensorium. Other presenting symptoms include seizures, personality changes, difficulty in speaking, weakness on a part of the face or in a limb, mood and behavioural changes, loss of bowel or bladder control. If these symptoms are seen in someone, it is advised to get immediate medical attention.

Brain tumour can be diagnosed with the help of detailed neurological examination followed by imaging. MRI, CT scan, and PET scans will raise the suspicion of a brain tumour which can only be confirmed after the neurosurgeon performs the biopsy and the pathologist makes the final diagnosis.

Brain tumours are treated with surgery, radiation, and/or chemotherapy. For benign tumours total removal through surgery is the only treatment required. Malignant tumours surgery followed by radiotherapy and /or chemotherapy will be required. Outcome of the treatment depends on the size, type, and location of the tumour, patient’s general health and operative complications. With right treatment and right diagnosis brain tumour can be cured.