Bright Colours To Dirty Bed Sheets, Avoid These 5 Things In Bedroom As Per Vastu Shastra

Vastu Shastra is a science which was developed centuries ago. It is based on the concept of creating a balance between the five basic elements – earth, water, fire, air and sky. Vastu principles integrated with architecture elevate the health, wealth, energy and prosperity of the people residing in the space. Vastu science also gives importance to the position of bedrooms in the house. According to Pandit Rishi Kant Mishra, people should avoid keeping these 5 things in bedrooms, according to the Vastu Shastra.

Not using bright colours- It is advised to use soothing tones like light blue and green on the bedroom walls, as they are easy on the eyes. As per Vastu, the Master bedroom colour can be an all-white pattern with blue-coloured doors and furniture. Choosing colours like orange can harm sleep and the mental health of the person as well.

Never keep shoes and slippers inside the bedroom- People should avoid keeping their shoes and slippers inside the bedroom as this can stimulate negative energies. It can also lead to mental distress and interfere with the sleep cycle. One should refrain from making a shoe rack in the bedroom as well.

Don’t keep dirty bed sheets- Vastu Shastra prohibits keeping filthy bed sheets inside the bedroom as it can lead to negative energies. It is also advised to not keep a black coloured bed sheet because it can be the reason for many diseases.

Not keeping brooms and mops- You shouldn’t keep brooms, or mops in your bedroom. It is said to create marital discord between spouses. It is also advised to not keep any cleaning supplies in the puja room, especially in the southeast or northeast direction.

Not keeping a picture of the Taj Mahal- The Taj Mahal is a mausoleum and also a symbol of death and passivity. This monument is recognised as a symbol of love but it is also the grave of Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz Begum. This is the reason why people should not keep any showpiece or picture of the Taj Mahal in their houses.