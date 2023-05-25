Brihaspati Puja: Know Rituals And Secret behind Worshiping Banana Tree On Thursday

Planet Jupiter, also known as Brihaspati or Guru among the Navgraha (nine planets) as per the Hindu mythology, is regarded as ‘Dev Guru’ or the ‘Teacher of the gods’. According to Rig Veda, he is the one who teaches the gods and eliminates the darkness.

It is often thought that Jupiter helps in regulating the sun, moon and stars, as well as the movement of other planets. As per astrology, it is believed that planet Jupiter or Brihaspati graha mostly offers good results and bestows prosperity, knowledge and prestige in one’s life.

Often regarded and portrayed as cheerful, joyful and the giver of good health Brihaspati Dev is represented primarily in yellow or gold, carrying a stick, a lotus flower and beads. According to Bhopal’s Jyotishacharya Vinod Soni Poddar, many devotees also fast on Thursdays and they should take a bath in Brahma Muhurta and pray to Brihaspati Dev. Fasting on this day and worshipping the Lord in accordance with the rituals improves overall health and fortune.

Here are the customs and rituals to worship Brihaspati Dev.

Using yellow flowers: According to scriptures, Brihaspati Dev is fond of yellow flowers. On Thursdays, after offering Akshat and tilak, you should offer yellow flowers to God.

Worship banana tree: Brihaspati Dev is also pleased when the Banana tree is worshipped on Thursdays. He showers his blessings on those who offer water to the banana tree, place Akshat and Roli on it, and adorns it with incense sticks and earthen lamps on Thursdays.

Wear yellow clothes: Devotees are advised to wake up in Brahma Muhurta on Thursdays and take a bath with a pinch of turmeric in the water. They should apply a saffron or turmeric tilak to their forehead after that.

Prepare yellow dishes: Since Brihaspati Dev loves yellow colour, this is why we are also advised to have yellow-coloured dishes. Prasad can also include jaggery and gram dal.

If you fast on Thursdays, you must strictly adhere to these guidelines if you want to please Brihaspati Dev.