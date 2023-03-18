The occurrences of heart diseases in the country are increasing rapidly. A spate of news reports concerning young celebrities’ health have brought heart health to the fore. Recently, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen underwent angioplasty surgery after a heart attack. Last year, many well-known TV and film stars passed away due to heart attacks. It is a matter of concern that a large number of young people are suffering from fatal conditions related to heart diseases. To avoid such conditions, here are some important tips straight from the horse’s mouth.

Dr Vanita Arora, Senior Cardiologist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, says that poor lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, consumption of junk food, smoking, pollution and lack of physical activity have detrimental impacts on heart health. The risk of heart attack is also increasing due to excessive stress, depression, and anxiety issues. Adopting some easy methods can save your heart from severe diseases. For this, you should avoid consuming junk food, smoking and alcohol.

Brisk walking is good for heart health

You must wake up every morning and go for a brisk walk. Walking 4 kilometres daily will boost your heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease. Moderate physical activity, in general, improves overall health. Walking is a doable exercise for all age groups.

Dr Arora further cited a research from last year that revealed that 6000 to 9000 steps every day reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in people above 60 years of age by 40 to 50 percent. This study, conducted by the University of Massachusetts, USA, was published in the Journal of Circulation. Walking not only boosts physical health but it also maintains mental health.

It is, however, important to remember that brisk walking is not a magic remedy. One must also follow a nutritious diet. In addition to that, it is crucial, to begin with a slow pace and progressively increase your workout’s intensity and length over time. This is especially for people who have pre-existing medical conditions or are inexperienced in exercising.

