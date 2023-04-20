BTS' Bucket Hats Steal The Show, Here Are Some Style Tips to Rock Them

As BTS member J-Hope prepared to leave for his compulsory military training, his fellow bandmates gathered to bid him farewell. Although it was an emotional moment for the K-Pop group and their fans, but on this occasion it was their bucket hats that stole the show. While Jin donned his military uniform, RM, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook paired their casual outfits with the stylish headwear.

BTS shared pictures of their emotional farewell on Twitter.

These bucket hats are more than just a fashion statement, they’re a versatile accessory that can be styled in numerous ways. So if you’re looking for some inspiration, here are some ideas on how to rock a bucket hat:

Beach Babe - A bucket hat is a great accessory for a day at the beach. Pair it with a swimsuit and sandals or flip flops for a stylish yet practical look. Bonus points if you opt for a hat with a fun tropical print. Sporty - If you’re into athletic wear, a bucket hat can be a stylish addition to your workout outfit. Pair it with leggings, a tank tops or even sneakers for a comfortable and fashionable gym look. Street Style - Bucket hats are also a popular accessory in street style fashion. Pair it with an oversized or puffy jacket, high waisted pants and stylish sneakers for a fashionable look that will definitely turn heads. Casual and Cool - Pair your bucket hat with a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers for a more relaxed and natural look. This style is perfect for running errands, hanging out with friends or random casual outing. Vintage Vibes - If you’re into vintage fashion, a bucket hat can be the perfect accessory to complete your look. Pair it with a vintage inspired dress, cat-eye sunglasses and sandals for a retro outfit that’s both stylish and timeless. Preppy Style - For a preppy, classic look, pair your bucket hat with a collared shirt, shorts and simple casual shoes. This look will be perfect for a day out on the boat or a summer barbecue.

J-Hope has officially enrolled in the 36th New Military Education Centre located in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province.

