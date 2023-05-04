Buddha Purnima 2023: 5 Aspects Buddhism Teaches Us About Mental Health

Buddha Purnima 2023: Buddhism is a religion and philosophy that has been practiced for over 2,500 years. It has millions of followers around the world, and many people have found that it can be a helpful tool for improving mental health. Several reports claim that Buddhism has helped individuals cope with mental issues, and even get over it. We explore how Buddhism can help with mental health and the various techniques and practices that are used.

Mindfulness meditation

One of the major practices of Buddhism is mindfulness meditation, which involves paying attention to the present moment without any sorts of judgment. This can be a helpful tool for reducing stress and anxiety, and improving mood in a person.

Acceptance

Buddhism emphasizes the acceptance of things as they are, rather than constantly striving for things to be different in ones life. This is helpful for people who struggle with feelings of inadequacy or who are constantly comparing themselves to others in their life.

Compassion

Buddhism stresses upon the importance of compassion for oneself and others. This comes handy for improving relationships and reducing feelings of loneliness and isolation in an individual.

Letting go

Buddhism shows us the importance of letting go of any attachment and desire, which can be a helpful tool for reducing feelings of anxiety and depression.

Self-awareness

Buddhism preaches and encourages self-awareness and introspection, which is necessary for an individual to identify negative thought patterns and behaviours.

In addition to these, Buddhism also throws light on the importance of living a balanced life, eating a healthy diet, and getting enough rest and exercise, all of which can contribute to better mental health.

