Buddha Purnima 2023: Dos, Don'ts, and Key Beliefs of Buddhism

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is one of the most important Buddhist festivals celebrated across the world. It marks the birth, enlightenment, and death (Parinirvana) of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Buddhists around the world, who observe various rituals and customs to honor the life and teachings of Buddha. This year, Buddha Purnima festival will be celebrated on May 5.

On Buddha Purnima day, there are certain do’s and don’ts that are observed by Buddhists. There are also some common beliefs associated with the festival. Whether you are a follower of Buddhism or simply curious about it , you can easily understand the significance of Buddha Purnima and the customs associated with it.

Here are some of the do’s and don’ts and common beliefs associated with Buddha Purnima that are followed by Buddhists on this auspicious day:

Buddha Purnima 2023: What is allowed

Offerings

One of the significant aspects of Buddha Purnima is making offerings to the Buddha. People offer flowers, incense sticks, candles, fruits, and sweets at Buddhist temples or shrines. You can also offer these items at home if you have a Buddhist altar. These offerings symbolise respect, gratitude, and devotion toward Lord Buddha. Meditation

Meditation is an essential practice in Buddhism, and Buddha Purnima is the perfect occasion to meditate. Buddhists often meditate on this day to cultivate inner peace, mindfulness, and compassion. Chanting

Chanting Buddhist scriptures and mantras is another important activity on Buddha Purnima. The most popular mantra is Om Mani Padme Hum, which is believed to have immense spiritual power. Chanting this mantra can bring inner peace and harmony. Acts of kindness

Buddha Purnima is also a day to engage in acts of kindness and charity. Buddhists often donate money or food to the less fortunate or volunteer at charity organizations. These acts of kindness and generosity are considered a way of showing compassion towards others.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Don’ts

Non-vegetarian food

Many Buddhists follow a vegetarian diet and avoid consuming non-vegetarian food. On the auspicious day of Buddha Purnima, it is advisable to avoid eating meat or fish as a sign of respect for the Buddha’s teachings on non-violence. Alcohol and drugs

Consumption of alcohol or drugs is not recommended on Buddha Purnima. Buddhists believe that such substances can cloud the mind and hinder spiritual growth. Negative thoughts

Buddhists believe in the power of thoughts and how they can influence our actions and emotions. It is essential to avoid negative thoughts and emotions such as anger, jealousy, and hatred on Buddha Purnima. Instead, try to cultivate positive thoughts such as compassion, kindness, and forgiveness.

Buddha Purnima 2023: Common Beliefs

Reincarnation

Buddhists believe in reincarnation, which means that after death, the soul is reborn in another body. They also believe in karma, which is the law of cause and effect. The Four Noble Truths

The Four Noble Truths are central to Buddhism. They are the truth of suffering, the truth of the cause of suffering, the truth of the cessation of suffering, and the truth of the path leading to the cessation of suffering. The Eightfold Path

The Eightfold Path is the path to enlightenment, which includes the right understanding, right intention, right speech, right action, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness, and right concentration.

