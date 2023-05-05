Buddha Purnima 2023: What to Eat and Avoid on Buddha Jayanti

BUDDHA PURNIMA 2023: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, is a significant festival celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Buddha. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on May 5. As per the Hindu calendar, Buddha Purnima falls on the Purnima of the Vaishakh month, and coincides with the first lunar eclipse of the year.

As with many religious festivals, food plays an important role in the celebration of Buddha Purnima. It is believed that the food we eat can have an impact on our physical and spiritual well-being. To maintain the sanctity of the occasion and promote spiritual growth and development, it is recommended to opt for a sattvic meal throughout the day. Let’s take a look at what to eat and what to avoid on Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima 2023: What to Eat

Fruits and nuts

Fruits and nuts are rich in vitamins and minerals and provide energy and nutrition to the body. Vegetarian or vegan meals

Vegetables are rich in fibre and antioxidants and are good for digestion and overall health. Milk-based sweets

Sattvic desserts like kheer and payasam are made with milk, rice, and jaggery and are considered pure and light. Rice and lentils

These are staple foods in many parts of the world, and they are often used in traditional dishes for Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima 2023: What to Avoid

Meat and seafood

As Buddha Purnima is a day of non-violence and compassion, it is advisable to avoid consuming any type of meat or seafood. Spicy and oily foods

It is recommended to avoid consuming spicy and oily foods, as they are difficult to digest and can cause discomfort and disturbance to the body. Alcohol and tobacco

As Buddha Purnima is a day of purity and spirituality, it is best to avoid consuming alcohol and tobacco products. Onions and garlic

Onions and garlic are considered Rajasic foods and are best avoided on this day. Processed and packaged foods

It is recommended to avoid consuming processed and packaged foods as they contain preservatives and artificial flavours, which are not considered light and healthy.

In conclusion, Buddha Purnima is a time to reflect on the teachings of the Buddha and to practice compassion, mindfulness, and generosity. By choosing what to eat and avoid, one can maintain the sanctity of the occasion and promote spiritual growth and development.

