Burning Sensation During Urination, Know Its Causes And Treatment

When one experiences discomfort during urination, it is known as painful urination or dysuria. This discomfort can be felt in various areas such as the bladder, urethra or perineum, which is the area between the anus and genitals. The urethra, which is the tube that carries urine out of the body, is also often associated with dysuria. Painful urination is a widespread issue and can be a symptom of several medical conditions characterised by pain, burning or stinging sensation. It can be caused by various factors such as infections, the use of irritating hygiene products, kidney stones or other underlying medical conditions. These medical conditions may include inflammation of the prostate or the urethra. Here are some of the conditions that can cause a burning sensation during urination:

Prostatitis

Individuals may undergo painful urination due to prostatitis which is the inflammation of the prostate gland. It is a significant cause of discomfort and urinary burning.

Kidney stones

If you have kidney stones, you might experience discomfort while urinating. Kidney stones are hard masses found in the urinary tract.

Epididymitis

Inflammation of the epididymis, a structure located at the back of the testicles that stores and moves sperm from the testes, can also cause discomfort during urination.

Sexually transmitted infections

Experiencing discomfort during urination can also be a symptom of a sexually transmitted infection (STI) acquired through sexual contact. STIs such as genital herpes, gonorrhoea and chlamydia can cause painful urination. It’s crucial to get tested for STIs, even if you don’t have any symptoms. Sexually active people should consider getting screened for STIs regularly.

Urinary tract infections

Experiencing discomfort while urinating is a typical symptom of a urinary tract infection (UTI), which can occur due to a bacterial infection or inflammation in the urinary tract. The urinary tract comprises the urethra, bladder, ureters and kidneys, with the ureters being responsible for transporting urine from the kidneys to the bladder. Inflammation in any of these organs can lead to painful urination.

Treatment for painful urination

Identifying the cause of painful urination is the initial step in treatment. Your doctor may suggest medication to ease the pain. Antibiotics can be used to treat UTIs, some bacterial infections and STIs. Your doctor may also prescribe medication to soothe the inflamed bladder. Painful urination due to bacterial infections can usually improve quickly after starting medication, but it’s crucial to follow the medication exactly as prescribed by your doctor. On the other hand, pain linked to infections like interstitial cystitis may take longer to manage, and the effects of drug therapy may be slower. You may also have to take medication for up to four months before noticing an improvement in symptoms.

