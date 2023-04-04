Busting 5 Myths About Sexual Health

Sexual health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being, but there are many misconceptions and myths surrounding it. Everybody has encountered a few sex myths, particularly when they were teenagers. Unfortunately, some myths may endure well into adulthood and have an impact on how we view our sexual relationships. Kanusha YK, Psychologist & Relationship Expert, Allo Health shares some of the most common myths about sex.

You can’t get pregnant ‘ifs’

There are many things that teens and adults wonder about, including what can or cannot result in pregnancy and what kinds of extenuating conditions can affect a sperm’s journey to an intended egg. Some of the most confusing myths revolve around unprotected sex during your menstrual cycle, washing your genitals post sex, peeing after sex or any form of unprotected sex could result in pregnancy. It is important to note that there is a possibility of pregnancy if a penis is in a vagina and ejaculates semen there, regardless of where or when that occurs. The bigger the better!

The penis has no bearing on in terms of desirability or functioning. The ability to offer and receive pleasure or your sexual performance are not associated with the size of the penis. There are other factors like your physical, mental and emotional health that could affect your performance. It is important to understand that ‘bigger’ is not always better and smaller isn’t necessarily bad. Masturbation is bad for you

There are, in fact, many myths related to masturbation: that it can make a man go blind; that it can lead to erectile dysfunction; and that it can cause sexual dysfunction in women. In case you still have any lingering questions, there is no connection at all between your genitalia and your eyes, so despite your best efforts, you won’t lose your ability to see, by occasionally checking out your lower regions. In fact, many studies have highlighted the health benefits of masturbation like released sexual tension, eased menstrual cramps, and, most importantly a roadmap to understand your bod’s and sexual preferences. Consent is just about sex

One of the myths is that consent is exclusively related to sexual intercourse. Consent is to honour and respect the body and personal space of others and to allow people to make their own decisions regarding how they want to be loved and shown affection. It is important to understand and communicate your sexual preferences and boundaries openly to ensure a comfortable experience. Having HPV as a man is no big deal

The sexually transmitted virus HPV is essentially incurable. This virus comes in a variety of types. There is no method to test for it in males, and it can occasionally be asymptomatic. Although there is a vaccine to protect against some of the most dangerous, cancer-causing strains of the virus, the immune system of an individual, not an external therapy, is what suppresses it. Therefore, HPV may not seem like a major deal if you are a male. Genital warts can occasionally develop in both males and females due to HPV. In reality, whether a man has sex with other men or women, he should inform his partners if he discovers that he may have HPV. In addition to pharynx and anal cancer, HPV can also cause cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine is also available for men, which is really just healthier for everyone.