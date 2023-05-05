Busting Relationship Myths: 6 Habits That Are Actually Healthy

True happiness in relationships comes from accepting and loving each other for who you truly are, flaws and all. It’s important to recognise that relationships are not always easy and may require work. Some common relationship habits are often misinterpreted as toxic when, in fact, they can actually promote healthy communication and mutual respect. Often, these misconceptions are deeply ingrained in our minds, and we may not even realise we hold them until they begin to cause problems in our relationships.

Carrying forward the same, Israa Nasir, a psychotherapist, has pointed out six romantic relationship habits that are wrongfully considered toxic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israa Nasir (@well.guide)

Spending time alone

It’s a common misconception that spending time alone in a relationship is a sign of trouble or distance between partners. The reality is that everyone needs their own space to reflect, recharge, and focus on personal growth. Whether it’s taking a walk alone or pursuing a hobby, alone time can be beneficial for both individuals, and the relationship as a whole. Unsolved arguments

It is important to know that not all arguments in a relationship need to be resolved immediately. In fact, sometimes the course is to agree to disagree and leave certain issues unresolved. This can give both partners the time and space they need to reflect on the situation, gain clarity, and come back to the issue when they are ready. Independence

Maintaining independence is an important aspect of any healthy bond. Having your own friends and hobbies allows you to have a fulfilling life outside of the relationship, which can prevent unhealthy dependence on your significant other. Finances

In a healthy relationship, it is perfectly acceptable for both partners to maintain their financial independence and privacy. Each individual has their own financial goals, obligations, and priorities, and it is important to respect and support them. While sharing finances can be beneficial in some cases, it’s not a requirement for a healthy bond. Ending it

It is essential to acknowledge when things are not working out and to end the relationship in a mature way. While it can be difficult to let go of a relationship that once brought happiness and joy, it’s important to recognise when a relationship is no longer serving you or your significant other. Having a crush

It’s natural and healthy to find someone else attractive or have a crush while in a relationship, as long as it does not involve being dishonest or cheating on your partner. It is essential to recognise that finding someone else attractive does not diminish the love and commitment you have towards your partner.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here