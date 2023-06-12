Butt Acne Can Affect Anyone, Home Remedies to Prevent it

Butt acne is a common skin condition that affects individuals of all ages. It can cause discomfort and self-consciousness for those experiencing it. This acne occurs when hair follicles on the buttocks become clogged with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, leading to the formation of red bumps, pimples, or even painful cysts. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, skin expert, shares her insights for the same. Sharing it on Instagram, she wrote, “While some of my patients complain of painful sporadic pimples, others have smaller red painless bumps.”

She further shared some tips by which you can prevent butt acne:

Opt for light, breathable fabrics instead of tight clothing when going to the gym.

Take a shower immediately after working out to maintain cleanliness and prevent bacteria build-up.

Consider using benzoyl peroxide-based washes to cleanse your pores and reduce infection.

Reduce your intake of sugars in your diet as they can contribute to inflammation.

If you have hair in the affected area, consider laser hair reduction to minimize the risk of clogged pores.

If the problems persists, it may be necessary to consult a skin expert for antibiotics or further treatment.

If you prefer attempting home remedies before seeking professional help, consider giving these remedies a try: