Butter Chicken And Chicken Tikka Shine In Global Rankings

Indian cuisine is renowned for its flavourful and diverse chicken dishes that tantalise the taste buds. With a wide range of options to choose from, it can be challenging to determine the absolute best. According to Taste Atlas, a prominent online food guide, butter chicken has secured the impressive third spot in the ranking of the best chicken dishes in the world. Following closely behind is chicken tikka, claiming the fourth position. The excitement doesn’t end there, as two more Indian chicken dishes have secured spots on this prestigious list, all within the top 25.

Tandoori Murgh has claimed the 19th position, while the beloved chicken 65 has secured the 25th rank on the esteemed top 50 global list. Jujeh kebab from Iran has claimed the top spot and South Korea’s dak galbi secured the second position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

Butter chicken is one of the most loved dishes in the sub-continent. The origins of this staple dish in India kitchens can be traced to Old Delhi. In the 1950s, butter chicken was first introduced by Kundan Lal Gujral at his renowned restaurant Moti Mahal. The dish involves cooking tandoor-cooked chicken in a rich marinade of tomato and butter, resulting in a flavourful and creamy gravy.

Taste Atlas food rankings are based on the ratings of the Taste Atlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognise real users and that ignore bot, nationalist or local patriotic ratings, and give additional value to the ratings of users that the system recognizes as knowledgeable.

Earlier this month, the website revealed the best-rated frozen desserts worldwide and Indian kulfi emerged as a top contender. This delectable frozen treat secured an impressive 14th position. The combination of kulfi with vermicelli noodles, rose syrup and dry fruits, known as kulfi Falooda, earned the 30th spot on the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

Iran’s Bastani Sonnati ranks among the top in Taste Atlas ranking of the best-rated frozen desserts. Peru’s Queso Helado at the second, while Turkey’s Dondurma claims the third spot. USA’s frozen custard and Filipino ice cream sorbet also made their mark on the list.