Butterfly Pose To Setu Bandha Asana, Try These Yoga Asanas To Deal With PCOD

In today’s fast-paced world, we encounter numerous problems like lack of sleep and odd dietary habits. These problems, which we ignore, can give rise to several diseases in women. The changing lifestyle affects our hormones, which give birth to diseases like Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD). There are several ways through which one can combat PCOD. Yoga is said to be one of the best ways. A Yoga teacher from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Nandini, has given useful information about Yogasanas which can help one deal with PCOD. She said, “Before doing yoga, warm up first. During warm-up, you should turn your head in all four directions, and move your arms and legs well. Then do Surya Namaskar with 12 possible positions and sit in Padmasana for a while, inhale and exhale to stabilise the mind.”

Here are some of the best-recommended asanas for PCOD.

Butterfly Pose: Sit on a yoga mat and keep the feet of both legs together; then clasp the hands and place them on the feet and sit like a butterfly. Then move both the legs, more like fluttering. This is the best asana for the uterus, and this must be done twice for 20 counts.

Yoga Mudra Asana: Keeping the legs in Padmasana, keep your right hand as yoga mudra — that is, fold the thumb in the palm and fold the four fingers over the thumb. Take the body backwards, and keep the fingers of the left hand as if holding the right wrist, inhale and exhale when the head touches the ground. Similarly, keep your hands back on the floor and bend your body backwards and count to ten.

Setu Bandha Asana: Lie on the ground and fold the knees of the legs; then hold the ankles of both legs with both hands and then slowly lift the body upwards. This asana is called Setu Bandha Asana because it looks like a bridge.

Marjariasana: Sit with both legs crossed and put both hands on the floor; then put the right hand towards the left and put the head on the floor, this is called gate pose. Then keep the left hand towards the right and the head on the floor and do 20 counts.