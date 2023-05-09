Calm Down Singer Rema To Wear Manish Malhotra For India Debut 

Divine Ikubor also known as Rema will perform in India for the first time on Saturday. As he gets ready to enthrall his Indian fans, it has been revealed that Manish Malhotra will design his special outfit. His debut tour will see him perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of his Rema Calm Down India Tour. Malhotra’s Diffuse 2.0 collection includes the Nigerian singer’s ensemble.

A source close to the designer revealed to Hindustan Times: “Rema is a huge admirer of India. He’s expressed a keen interest to sample various homegrown facets. Since Manish Malhotra is the frontrunner of the fashion world of India, he was Rema’s first choice when it came to sampling designs. The outfit that is being made will entail some form of indigenous integration in terms of design and material to ensure there’s cross-cultural representation. Rema and Manish are likely to meet on Wednesday at the latter’s atelier for the final round of fittings since most of the discussion has happened remotely thus far.”

Manish Malhotra has lent his designs to popular Bollywood and Hollywood stars. Celebrities like as Naomi Campbell, Arooj Aftab, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, Jameela Jamil, Paris Hilton and Nick Jonas have collaborated with Malhotra.

Rema is the only Nigerian artist to enter the Billboard Top 100 chart with ‘Calm Down’, which reached No. 6. The 24-year-old will make repeated appearances on stage, riding a lowrider-style bicycle and rickshaw.

