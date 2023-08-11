Camphor To Tobacco, 5 Things To Use To Get Rid Of Rodents From Your House

Dealing with rodent infestations in homes is a common struggle that can bring about numerous challenges. These pesky creatures not only wreak havoc on food supplies and grains but also pose a threat to wooden furniture and bedding through their incessant gnawing. Additionally, their role as disease carriers elevates the urgency of finding effective solutions to eliminate them from our living spaces. If you’re grappling with rodent-related concerns and seeking effective remedies, consider exploring the methods outlined in this article to regain control and ensure a rodent-free environment in your home.

Alum

Alum is aluminium potassium sulfate that can be found in any grocery store for pickling or to purify water. Rats do not like the smell of alum. So, you can form alum powder and sprinkle it in places where rats can enter your home, like the main entry, kitchen drains, and washrooms. You can dissolve the powder in water and spray it in these selective places.

Camphor

Camphor or Kapur is used in puja rituals. You can use this same ingredient to get rid of rodents. Keep pieces of Camphor in the store room, kitchen, washroom, and under the bed. The intense smell will

make the rodents suffocate.

Peppermint Oil

Apart from using peppermint oil as a fragrance to make your house keep smelling fresh and keep away mosquitoes, you can also use it to get rid of rats. Peppermint has a strong smell that repels rats. You can soak a small cotton ball in this oil and leave it at places where you have often spotted rodents. Or you can spray the oil in those places. You can also use a diffuser lamp and use this oil to drive away rats.

Red Chilli

Red chilli or its powder is a staple in the Indian kitchen. But, did you know this staple masala can help you get rid of the rodent problem quickly? Just sprinkle some red chilli powder or its paste in and

around the house where you have spotted rodents before. Beware while making and sprinkling the paste or powder. Always wear gloves on your hands and protect your eyes with glasses to avoid itchiness.

Tobacco

It is common knowledge that tobacco is injurious to health. So, you can use the same to keep rats away from your house. Mix a little ghee along with tobacco in besan (gram flour) or normal flour and make small tablets out of them. Keep them in places where you suspect rodent movement.