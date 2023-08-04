Can Beer Really Flush Out Kidney Stones? Fact-checking 5 Myths

International Beer Day 2023 is celebrated every year on the first Friday of August. And the world is celebrating it on Friday this year. This day was first celebrated in Santa Cruz, California, with the aim of celebrating the art of beer-making. Millions of people around the world enjoy drinking beer. It is one of the most popular beverages, with a relatively low alcohol content.

Some people have a passion for beer, while others believe that drinking it can cure various physical problems. There are many myths and facts regarding drinking beer. Let’s take a look at some of the most common ones:

Myth 1: Can you get fat from drinking beer?

Fact: This is a very common myth that people believe, and to some extent, it is true. Some beers have a high calorie and carbohydrate content, which can contribute to weight gain.

Myth 2: Is beer bad for health?

Fact: Some people think that drinking beer is harmful to their health, but in moderation, it is not. Limited consumption of beer can even have some health benefits, and certain types of beer may boost metabolism.

Myth 3: Drinking beer flushes out kidney stones.

Fact: Drinking beer can have an indirect effect on kidney stones. Beer is a diuretic, which means it can increase urination. This may help pass small kidney stones, but for larger stones (above 5 mm), drinking beer will not be beneficial and immediate medical attention might be necessary.

Myth 4: Can beer harm the heart?

Fact: Drinking beer in moderation is not harmful to the heart. In fact, it can be beneficial for cardiovascular health. Beer contains polyphenols and antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. It can also increase good cholesterol and reduce bad cholesterol levels.

Myth 5: Drinking beer causes a hangover.

Fact: Some people believe that drinking beer causes a hangover but this is also a common myth. While excessive consumption of beer or any alcohol can lead to a hangover, the beer itself has a relatively low alcohol content, so hangovers are less likely. However, one should still drink responsibly and be mindful of the quantity consumed.