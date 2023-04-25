Can Gut Health Affect Our Mind And Vice Versa? Decoding This Two-Way Relationship

There is a strong connection between our gut and the brain. Harvard Health has reported that the gut is highly sensitive and can directly influence emotions in the brain. When there is an excess of toxins in the intestine, it can negatively impact various cells or parts of the brain, leading to numerous problems. This means that issues with the stomach can lead to the development of anxiety, depression, anger, and excessive enthusiasm. In addition, excessive stress can also result in stomach-related diseases. It’s a two-way relationship where a problem in the gut can lead to emotional issues, while emotional problems can cause stomach issues.

How is the brain related to the gut?

As per the reports, the brain has a direct impact on the stomach and intestine. For instance, when we prepare to eat, the stomach releases digestive juices to break down food. When the stomach is upset, it sends a signal to the brain to hold back on the release of digestive juices. Similarly, when the brain is under stress, anxiety, or depression, it signals the stomach not to release gastric juice. This reciprocal signalling mechanism is the reason why a stomach problem can trigger emotional issues and vice versa. The report further explains that the lining of the intestine is directly connected to the brain, which establishes the relationship between the gut and the brain.

Symptoms of gastro problems

Bloating- Stomach issues can take place in various forms, such as gas, bloating, and constipation. Problems like heartburn and diarrhoea can also arise. These symptoms indicate that there is an overload on the intestine, leading to its weakened ability to eliminate waste material. Consequently, the imbalance between good and bad bacteria in the gut increases, resulting in a deficiency of beneficial bacteria and an excess of harmful bacteria.

2. Anxiety- After experiencing stomach problems, it’s common to encounter emotional disturbances such as anxiety, depression, anger, or even euphoria. Individuals tend to feel highly irritable, especially when struggling with issues such as constipation.

3. Lack of sleep- The greater the issues within the intestine, the more likely it is for problems such as gas, indigestion, diarrhoea, and bloating to arise. These symptoms can directly impact one’s quality of sleep, making it difficult to sleep properly at night.

4. Skin problems - Intestinal problems also trigger skin problems, like acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Stomach issues can cause skin irritation too.

5. Migraine - As the intestine has a direct connection to the brain, various brain-related issues can arise. For instance, when there are problems with the intestine, migraines can become a concern, sometimes accompanied by vomiting or nausea.

How to prevent this

It is important not to overlook the accumulation of excess dirt in the intestines, which can cause various digestive issues. The root cause of such problems is often a lack of beneficial bacteria in the gut. To address this, incorporating probiotics into your diet can be helpful. Making changes to your lifestyle and eating habits can also be beneficial.

It is advisable to limit the consumption of sweets and avoid processed, junk, and fast foods, as well as fried foods. Eating slowly and drinking plenty of water can also promote better digestion. Regular exercise is essential while abstaining from smoking and alcohol is recommended.

Including curd and buttermilk in your diet can increase your intake of beneficial bacteria, while consuming green leafy vegetables and salads can provide important nutrients.

