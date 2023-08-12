Can Mindfulness Help Manage Negative Emotions? Expert Shares Tips And Tricks

In our day-to-day lives, everybody is prone to encounter various challenges and experience a range of emotions, including hugely negative ones such as stress, anxiety, and sadness. Building emotional resilience at a point in life becomes crucial for maintaining one’s own mental well-being and effectively managing these demoralising and extremely negative emotions.

A lot of mental health experts are of the saying that one very powerful tool for cultivating emotional resilience is the brilliant act of mindfulness. But, the question remains about how practising mindfulness can help manage negative emotions and enhance emotional well-being, but believe it when someone tells you that it is actually way simpler than you can imagine.

One has to start by understanding the simple fact that mindfulness involves paying attention to the present moment without judgment. By practising this very act, one can become more aware of their emotions as they arise. This self-awareness allows us to identify and acknowledge negative emotions without becoming overwhelmed by them. It provides a space for understanding our emotional experiences and responding to them in a healthy manner.

Rahul Chandok, Head Consultant- Mental Health and Behavioural Science Artemis Hospital, Lite NFC, New Delhi, says, " Mindfulness encourages an attitude of acceptance and non-judgment towards our emotions. Instead of labelling emotions as “good" or “bad," mindfulness teaches us to observe them with curiosity and compassion. This non-judgmental stance reduces the tendency to resist or suppress negative emotions, allowing us to explore them openly and understand their underlying causes."

He further added, “Through mindfulness practice, we develop the ability to observe our emotions without immediately reacting to them. This pause between the experience of an emotion and our response provides an opportunity to choose how we want to react. Mindfulness helps us develop emotional regulation skills, allowing us to respond to negative emotions in a calm and balanced manner, rather than reacting impulsively or becoming overwhelmed."

Try and remember the fact that regular mindfulness practice strengthens our capacity to bounce back from challenging emotions. By observing our negative emotions mindfully, we develop resilience and a sense of emotional stability.

Talking about enhanced stress management, Mr.Rahul Chandok shared, “Negative emotions often arise from stressors in our lives. Mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques help us become more attuned to our stress triggers, allowing us to respond effectively. By practising mindfulness, we can reduce the intensity of stress reactions, improve our ability to cope with stress and minimize its impact on our emotional well-being."

He went on to add, “Mindfulness cultivates self-compassion, which is crucial for managing negative emotions. Through mindfulness, we learn to treat ourselves with kindness and understanding when faced with challenging emotions. This self-compassionate approach helps to alleviate self-criticism and self-judgment, fostering emotional resilience and well-being."

Cultivating emotional resilience is a valuable skill for navigating life’s challenges and managing negative emotions. Mindfulness practice offers a powerful and effective way to develop this resilience.