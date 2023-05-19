Can Obesity Lead To Hair Loss? Here's What We Know

Imagine waking up to find yourself completely bald. Scary, right? Hair plays an important part in your appearance and sets the tone for your entire look. However, we tend to indulge in poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy eating habits which directly affect the health of our hair. Genetics also play a significant role in determining the quality of our hair. But have you ever thought that your weight, belly fat, and obesity could also have a correlation with hair loss?

If left unaddressed, it can lead to serious consequences, and one surprising side effect is hair loss. That’s right - excess weight and obesity can have a significant impact on the health of your hair, especially for women who carry excess belly fat. The link between obesity and hair health is undeniable. When your body is burdened by excess weight, it can disrupt hormonal balance, increase inflammation, and affect circulation - all of which contribute to hair loss.

Correlation between Hair loss and obesity

Obesity can lead to severe complications including heart disease, blood pressure issues, thyroid, diabetes, and other health problems. An individual with chronic obesity can experience deterioration of body organs and decreased functioning.

New findings from researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) shed light on the connection between obesity, high-fat diets, and hair health. According to their study, excessive weight and a diet high in fat can contribute to hair thinning and loss by causing the loss of hair follicles.

The research suggests that excess belly fat and obesity create hormonal imbalances in the body, leading to an increase in the production of androgens, which are male sex hormones. These androgens, such as testosterone, can have a detrimental effect on hair follicles. They reduce the size of the follicles, resulting in hair thinning and eventually hair loss.

Tips to control hair loss

