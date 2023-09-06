Can Parents Pass On Diabetes To Their Children? Expert Decodes

The number of people suffering from diabetes has increased rapidly in the recent past. The major reason for this is believed to be lifestyle changes and high levels of stress. Patients with diabetes have to follow numerous dietary restrictions to avoid any further health damage. Avoiding certain foods can help diabetic people prevent their blood sugar levels from rising. Have you ever wondered whether diabetes is hereditary? If the mother or father of a child suffers from diabetes, is the child also at risk? Professor Amitesh Aggarwal from University College Of Medical Sciences Hospital in Delhi has finally answered this question. He said that if someone in the family has diabetes, the chances of getting diabetes become very high. Amitesh Aggarwal further added that genetics plays a very crucial role in the development of type 2 diabetes.

Aside from genes, diabetes also depends on numerous other factors including environmental conditions and lifestyle choices. In addition to this, regular exercise and a proper healthy diet can go a long way in controlling and preventing diabetes. Those who wish to control or prevent diabetes should avoid things like stress, alcohol and tobacco. They are further advised to consume food low in fat and high in fibre and protein.

Here are a few tips to prevent diabetes in children:

Maintaining a healthy weight – Overweight children with excess belly fat can easily develop insulin resistance, which is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

Staying physically active – This helps the body use insulin better, reducing the risk of type- 2 diabetes.

Some other changes in daily routine, such as limiting screen time, switching to healthy snacks, and planning active outings such as hiking or biking can also play a major part in preventing young kids from diabetes. Children may also include walking and outdoor activities as a part of their lifestyle.

Those who are suffering from diabetes or facing any such symptoms are advised to consult a doctor immediately.