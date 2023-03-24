Can Pistachios Help You Sleep Better? Here's What Ayurveda Says

With the modern lifestyle, many people encounter trouble sleeping because of stress, busy schedules, and other external factors. If you face this issue often, it could be a sign of a sleeping disorder. People may struggle to fall asleep and experience acute fatigue throughout the day. Sleep deprivation can have a detrimental effect on one’s health, energy level, and mood. Not just your lifestyle patterns but also a deficiency of vital nutrients can also cause such disorders.

These nutrients are abundant in foods like nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables, and some of them can help with your sleep problems. One such food item is pistachio. It is proven to be the best nut for sound sleep. Ayurvedic specialist Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya elaborated on how this common nut is a magical medicine for a good night’s sleep.

Dixa shared a post on her Instagram page where she states that “among all nuts, pistachios have the highest amount of melatonin, and that’s why they are best for sound sleep. She explains, “Melatonin helps us sleep longer and fall asleep more quickly. It also improves the quality of our sleep, which is mandatory for healing all physical, mental- health, and auto-immune disorders."

She reveals that consuming pistachios provides our bodies with magnesium and vitamin B6. Magnesium will help you “achieve deep and restful sleep." On the other hand, it facilitates the production of GABA, tryptophan, and serotonin, all of which have an effect on sleep, and are significantly influenced by vitamin B6. The production of serotonin depends on the amino acid tryptophan. She calls it the “happy hormone" that helps stabilise a person’s mood.

“According to ayurveda- pistachios are vata-shamaka, guru, and ushna, which makes them best for people with anxiety, insomnia, mindless food cravings, and obesity. They improve appetite, sexual power, mood, and even sleep. They are great for the heart too,” Dixa added.

She advised that those struggling to have sound sleep should have a handful of pistachios 1 hour before bedtime and not depend on magnesium and melatonin pills.

For people suffering from insomnia, disturbed sleep, over-thinking, and anxiety, the doctor recommends consuming ayurvedic herbs like brahmi, ashwagandha, jatamansi, tagar, shakhpushpi, and other stress relieving and sleep-enhancing herbs at bedtime with milk or water.

You can try out the suggestions listed above, but if the problem still persists, make sure to consult a sleep expert.

