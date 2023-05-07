Can Potatoes Be An Integral Part Of Your Weight Loss Journey? Here Is What You Need To Know

Anyone who is on their weight loss journey is scared to even talk about potatoes let alone consume them. For centuries, potatoes have gotten a bad reputation for being a food that can only derail you from achieving your goals when it comes to weight loss or even fitness as a whole. However, the reality of the situation is actually quite different that how the picture has always been painted.

The first point that one needs to understand is that potato has a really low-calorie count, and this humble vegetable can always provide a feeling of fullness and help in curbing hunger pangs. To top that, potatoes are an excellent source of Vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity and maintaining healthy skin. The vegetable also contains potassium, which is important for regulating blood pressure and maintaining heart health. Additionally, they contain fibre, which is essential for maintaining healthy digestion and preventing constipation.

One needs to understand that potatoes are healthy if not cooked in an unhealthy manner- you need not always deep fry your potatoes, you can simply boil and bake them. Another important thing to keep in mind is that portion control plays a huge role when it comes to eating any potato-based dish. Eating too much of anything can lead to weight gain. One medium-sized potato contains approximately 110 calories, so it’s important to be mindful of how many potatoes you’re consuming.

Another great way to incorporate potatoes into your diet is by replacing other starchy foods such as rice or pasta with potatoes. Sweet potatoes are also a great option, as they are rich in fibre and vitamins while being lower in calories than regular potatoes.

Potatoes can be a great addition to any weight loss journey when consumed in moderation and prepared in healthy ways. They are versatile ingredients that can be used in a variety of dishes, from salads to soups to casseroles.

It’s also important to note that potatoes should not be the only food item in a weight loss diet. A balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains is essential for optimal health and weight loss.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here