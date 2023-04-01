Can Sleep Deprivation Cause Fertility Issues?

Irregular sleep patterns and inadequate sleep in women can disrupt the hormonal balance needed for ovulation and menstruation, according to a study “Sleep, Sleep Disturbance and Fertility in Women" published in the National Library of Medicine. According to the research, it can lead to “irregular periods and make it more difficult to conceive." Additionally, sleep deprivation can weaken the immune system and increase inflammation in the body, which can “impact fertility".

For men, sleep deprivation has been linked to “reduced sperm count and quality". This is because the body produces the majority of sperm during the deep sleep stage of the sleep cycle, and sleep disturbances can disrupt this process.

Here are four fertility issues that can be caused by sleep deprivation:

Hormonal imbalances: Lack of sleep can disrupt the hormonal balance in the body, including the hormones that regulate the reproductive system. This can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, decreased fertility in both men and women and even an increased risk of miscarriage. Reduced sperm count: In men, sleep deprivation can lead to a decrease in the production of testosterone, which is necessary for the production of healthy sperm. This can result in a reduced sperm count, which can make it more difficult for a couple to conceive. Poor egg quality: In women, sleep deprivation can lead to poor egg quality, making it harder to conceive. It can also increase the risk of premature ovarian failure and early menopause. Increased stress levels: Lack of sleep can increase stress levels, which can negatively impact fertility. Stress can interfere with ovulation, lower sperm count and motility in men, and decrease libido in both men and women.

Now that you are aware of the side effects of irregular sleeping patterns, let us tell you the ways to improve your sleep schedule. One of the most effective ways is to establish a consistent sleep pattern. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Additionally, creating a relaxing bedtime routine, making your bedroom conducive to sleep, limiting caffeine and alcohol intake, exercising regularly, and avoiding naps can also improve your sleep. Overall, it’s important to prioritise healthy sleep habits for maintaining good reproductive health. This also includes getting 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

If you continue to have trouble sleeping, consider speaking to a doctor or sleep specialist who can help identify and treat any underlying conditions that may be contributing to your sleep problems. By implementing these strategies and seeking medical advice if necessary, you can significantly improve the quality and quantity of your sleep.

(Disclaimer: Information presented in the article is gathered from various sources/studies. News18 doesn’t guarantee the accuracy of the facts.)

