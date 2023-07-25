Can These Two Homemade Drinks Help In Weight Loss And Glowing Skin?

In the pursuit of a fit physique and glowing skin, many individuals aspire to achieve their goals. However, the demands of our daily lifestyles and eating habits often lead to weight gain and stressed-out skin. Consequently, people resort to intense workouts and expensive skincare products. While exercising and nurturing the body are commendable practices, incorporating natural methods to detoxify and rejuvenate one’s health and skin can also prove beneficial. Nutritionist Kiran Kujkreja offered valuable insights and suggested homemade drinks that can contribute to your aspiration of leading a healthy lifestyle. By embracing these recommendations, individuals can enhance their well-being in a holistic manner.

First, nutritionist Kiran Kujkreja shared her healthy detox drink that aids in weight loss and gives you glowing skin. To make this drink, you need half a cucumber, half an orange, half a lemon with peel, a few slices of ginger, and cinnamon. In a jar full of water, you need to soak all these ingredients for 2 hours and consume this water in the next 3–4 hours. The point to be noted here is that this should be consumed before 5pm.

According to the nutritionist, incorporating certain elements into detox water, such as lemon, can play a role in boosting metabolism and facilitating more efficient calorie burning, potentially aiding in weight loss efforts. Additionally, the inclusion of ingredients like lemon and ginger has been shown to help reduce hunger, potentially curbing overeating and excessive calorie intake by suppressing appetite. Furthermore, detox water assists in eliminating toxins from the body, promoting weight loss through enhanced overall health and reduced inflammation.

However, the nutritionist advises that for effective and sustainable weight loss, it is crucial to follow a calorie-restricted diet. By creating a calorie deficit, the body is prompted to utilize stored fat for energy, further supporting weight loss objectives.

Another effective drink she suggested was this vegetable juice. This is an easy and quick drink. All you need is one cucumber, some coriander leaves, a few mint leaves, one amla, jeera powder, and lemon juice. Slice the cucumber and amla and put them in a blending jar. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend them nicely. Pour the juice into a glass and make sure not to strain it. The nutritionist claimed that this green Juice gave her results in two weeks.