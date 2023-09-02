Can Too Much Sugar Consumption Lead To Diabetes? Know What Expert Suggests

A sudden change in lifestyle has led to a few common health issues like obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, and diabetes. Almost 13 million people are suffering from prediabetes (a condition in which blood sugar is high, but not high enough to be type 2 diabetes). and it is spreading rapidly. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that causes a person’s blood glucose level to become too high. There is a popular belief that people with diabetes must avoid all types of sweets and sugary foods. According to Dr Vibha Mehta, a former consultant at Max Hospital Pitampura, New Delhi, there are various reasons to get diabetes. Excessive consumption of sugary items is one of them. But there’s a catch. She further explained that excessive sugar consumption can only induce diabetes in those who are prediabetic. It increases their chances of getting a higher insulin level. People with no diabetic symptoms can consume sugar, as it is safe for them; but on a moderate level as sugar is not considered healthy when taken in excess.

Dr Mehta also mentioned that the other causes of diabetes are unhealthy lifestyle, not having a balanced diet, obesity, lack of physical movement, and genetic reasons. Certain genes can make you more prone to developing diabetes, as it tends to run in the family at times.

Prediabetes patients usually have a higher blood sugar level, but not as high as a diabetic patient. Prediabetes can lead to heart disease and stroke, but it can be controlled with a proper lifestyle change and a healthy, balanced diet.

Lower your risk of diabetes by taking these steps:

Follow a healthy diet: Include almonds, walnuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in your diet.

Drink coffee: Drinking coffee in a limited amount can help you reduce the risk of diabetes.

Exercise: Adults should at least exercise for 150 minutes or include some physical activities like dancing and swimming.

Avoid alcohol: Limiting the consumption of alcohol can roughly lower the risk of diabetes by 30%.

Diabetes can be controlled or reduced with proper treatment and a healthy lifestyle. It is always suggested to consult a doctor and seek advice.