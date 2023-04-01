Can You Guess What’s Perfect About Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra’s Ensembles?

Can you guess what’s perfect about Shraddha Kapoor’s ensemble? Apart from the fact that she has worn it. Well, this gown has pockets! For those uninitiated, it is kind of rare to find pockets in womenswear.

Shraddha Kapoor who attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, looked stunning in a Pichwai hand embroidered gown designed by couturier Rahul Mishra.

The heavily embroidered piece featured a fitted sheer torso with long sleeves and floor length bottom with pockets. A simple yet rich look, the ensemble had tone on tone embroidery that gave a textured feel to the overall ensemble.

Shraddha pulled off this ensemble with elan and also gave a glimpse of the pocket when she put her phone in it. To add bling to her overall look, she adorned a choker and styled her hair with a bun. Keeping her makeup to a bare minimum, Shraddha was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs and before leaving made a heart shape symbol with her hands. It’s the simple and sweet gestures Shraddha does that makes her a one of a kind superstar.

Shraddha’s ensemble was not the only unique outfit that featured pockets, global star and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a grand entrance in a sheer dress featuring pockets. Priyanka, who came along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, posed for the shutterbugs looking like a million bucks. The nude sparkly sheer ensemble featuring a cape and sparkly bodysuit, was outshined by the pockets Priyanka flaunted when she posed for pictures. Iconic just like PeeCee, the look was one of the best at the event.

The grand opening of NMACC was attended by an array of Indian and global personalities and celebrities including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anoushka Shankar, Hema Malini, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotta, Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt,Yuvraj Singh, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty, Prabal Gurung, Deepa Malik, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan among others.

