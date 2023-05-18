Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Comes Gift Wrapped in Glamour

Cannes 2023: For her first red carpet appearance of the year, the longtime Cannes player went big and bold. Aishwarya, attended the Thursday night screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny and walked the red carpet. The actress wore a look that was very out of character for her: a silver gown with a huge silver hood that flowed into a train. Aishwarya capped off her distinctive red lips to complete the look.

The beauty queen, made a bold statement in a gorgeous hooded silver cape gown from Sophie Couture’s racks. We are all definitely in awe at Aishwarya’s first-ever ramp appearance from the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Check out her look right here:

Aishwarya has once again shown that she is a risk-taker and knows how to slay the game. It’s not your typical design, but it does make a point to stand out. Aishwarya’s stunning outfit was unveiled by Sophie Couture just a few hours before her ramp walk. It is an exquisite design from their Maison, coupled with lightweight aluminium accents, a distinctive corset and crystals from the Cannes Capsule Collection.

The elegant black bow that extends all the way to the bottom of the form-fitting gown is definitely worth highlighting. When we see the costume in images and on Aishwarya, that’s what really changes the game. The bow adds a touch of femininity and all things lovely to the complete ensemble.

Aishwarya has done complete justice to her amazing appearance by putting on not just the outfit but also the right make-up and hairstyle. She opted to keep things fresh with an intense red lip colour, sharply defined winged eyes, and very light makeup. Aishwarya is undoubtedly at her best when her hair is left open with a centre part, well-conditioned, and textured.

top videos

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles in an Emerald Green Sequinned Cape Dress; See First Look

How do you like this stunning outfit?