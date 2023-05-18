Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles in an Emerald Green Sequinned Cape Dress; See First Look

Cannes 2023: The 76th Cannes Film Festival has officially started. Several Indian diva models can be seen every year walking the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, is one of the most eagerly anticipated artist at the event. We really can’t wait to see what the diva has in store for the fashion police this year, even though it could be considered that the wait is ended now that the stunning actress’s first look from the illustrious 76th Cannes Film Festival is out.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actress and the OG beauty queen, made a vibrant statement in a stunning cape dress made of emerald green sequins from Valentino. In a photograph that went viral online, she carried the look with such ease. The enormous transparent block heels she is wearing make a statement on their own. The basic heels ensure that the outfit is balanced while the sequined dress adds glitz and glamour.

Speaking of Aishwarya’s makeup and hairstyle, the fashionista has fully nailed her style. Aishwarya has actually kept it low-key but utterly amazing with a sparkly green eye shadow that flawlessly mixes with warmly drawn eyes and a very nude lipshade. She has once again shown that sleek, textured, open hair is finest.

