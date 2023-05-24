Cannes 2023: All Eyes on Natasha Poonawalla and Tobey Maguire at Cannes Film Festival

Natasha Poonawalla needs no introduction. The Indian socialite and businesswoman made a stunning appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, capturing everyone’s attention with her striking beauty. Natasha attended the glamorous event with A-list celebs including Riccardo Tisci, Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Natasha’s red-carpet look was a real show-stopper - an elegant Spring/Summer RTW 2023 Schiaparelli gown. A beautiful off-shoulder neckline adorned the white dress, which had vertical draped panels that gently cascaded to the floor, hanging from a gold chain-link collar decorated with a pierced casting of a Surrealist Face. A spectacular floor-sweeping train at the back completed the look, providing an added sense of grandeur.

Natasha selected shining gold Schiaparelli jewellery to match the mesmerising dress. She accessorised the look with a pierced visage cuff bracelet and a bursting eye ring, which gave it a little edge. Her accoutrements were a gold box handbag and a pair of high heels.

The beauty selections Natasha made complemented her outfit perfectly. She wore her hair in centre-parted, loose waves that fell freely over her shoulders. Her makeup included subtle eye shadow, perfectly feathered brows, and double-winged black and gold eyeliner. Her rosy cheeks and precise contouring were accented by a glossy rose pink lip colour, and mascara accentuated her lashes. Her whole appearance had a radiant glow thanks to a dewy base.

The occasion that brought Natasha, Tobey Maguire and Edward Enninful together was the world premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon at the iconic Palais des Festivals in Cannes. The much-awaited film is scheduled to be released exclusively in cinemas on October 6, 2023, before becoming accessible for international streaming on Apple TV+.

Natasha Poonawalla once again displayed her exquisite taste and cutting-edge wardrobe during her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She quickly stole the show on the red carpet with her Schiaparelli gown and distinctive accessories, making an impression on her fellow attendees and viewers.

This isn’t Natasha’s first time in Schiaparelli fit. For her magical red carpet appearance at Met Gala 2023, she wore a silver metallic dress from the luxury brand.