Cannes 2023: Amy Jackson Wears a Daring, Sexy Black High-Slit Dress

Cannes 2023: Amy Jackson, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival for the past few years, was also there for the 76th edition. On Wednesday, she walked the red carpet for the premiere of the movie Kaibutsu (Monster). Amy Jackson looked stunning in a black gown with a cut up to her thigh. Amy, who has been dating Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, arrived to the Cannes Film Festival by herself today wearing an extremely risky bottom-baring gown.

Amy went down the red carpet in towering black high heels, her dress almost protecting her modesty. The brunette beauty almost escaped a wardrobe malfunction while giving photographers a seductive look. Amy’s evening gown also had an asymmetrical sleeve that exposed one of her toned arms and a plunging neckline. She completed the ensemble with two sparkling rings and accessorised with a diamond necklace and drop earrings from Chopard.

Jackson, 31, attracted attention when she greeted photographers in a sweeping black evening gown with a hip-length slit that only just covered her modesty while completely exposing her legs.

This year, Amy Jackson has joined the long list of Indian celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a veteran of Cannes, tops the list of celebrities with her 21st appearance. This year’s festival is also attended by actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, reality TV personality Sakshi Pradhan, and content developers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani.

Amy Jackson made her acting debut in 2010’s Madrasapattinam, a Tamil film. Ekk Deewana Tha, a Bollywood film starring Prateik Babbar, was her debut film. The two had a brief affair. The last time we saw Amy Jackson was in Rajinikanth’s robot drama 2.0. The movie also included Akshay Kumar. The former model has appeared in a number of Telugu and Kannada films. She has acted in several Bollywood films, including Freaky Ali and Singh Is Bliing.