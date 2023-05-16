CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cannes 2023: The Festival Opens Today, Indian Stars To Set The Red Carpet On Fire In The Coming Days!
2-MIN READ

Cannes 2023: The Festival Opens Today, Indian Stars To Set The Red Carpet On Fire In The Coming Days!

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 07:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Sunny Leone will make appearances this year.

Cannes Film Festival, like every year, will signify the best of fashion and cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious international film festivals held annually in Cannes, France. It showcases a wide range of films from various genres and countries, including both feature films and short films. The festival attracts renowned filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from around the world.

Cannes 2023: Cannes is a beautiful city with plenty of activities to offer (Image: Shutterstock)

During the festival, films are screened for critics, industry insiders, and the general public. The festival also includes premieres of highly anticipated films, red carpet events, press conferences, and awards ceremonies. The most prestigious award at Cannes is the Palme d’Or, which is awarded to the best film in the official competition.

Aishwarya Rai wearing Michael Cinco and Ralph & Russo for Cannes 2017 - Aishwarya Rai dazzled on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2017 twice, the first time in a ruffled red strapless flamenco-inspired Ralph & Russo gown and the second time in a Cinderella-inspired Michael Cinco couture gown.

Cannes is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It has a long-standing history and has been a prominent event in the film industry since its inception in 1946. Being selected to screen at Cannes is considered a significant achievement for filmmakers and often leads to increased recognition and distribution opportunities.

Anurag Kashyap will be at the festival as his film Kennedy is part of the Midnight Screenings section this year. (Image: Instagram)

The festival is renowned for its glamorous red carpet events, where filmmakers, actors, and celebrities walk the iconic red carpet in their elegant attire. The festival showcases a blend of art, cinema, and fashion, attracting global media attention and generating buzz around the event.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes. (Credits: Reuters)

Alongside the official competition, Cannes also features parallel sections like the Director’s Fortnight (Quinzaine des Réalisateurs) and Critics’ Week (Semaine de la Critique). These sections showcase innovative and emerging talent, offering a platform for new voices in cinema.

Anushka Sharma will make her Cannes debut this year. She will be part of the event to honour women in cinema. (Image: Instagram)

Moreover, from India, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will lead the Indian delegation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. He will be accompanied by some well-known names from the world of Indian cinema on the red carpet at the French Rivera.

    According to reports, Murugan will wear a traditional Veshti on the red carpet instead of a Western outfit. on the red carpet will have the national flag on the left side and the G20 logo on the right side.

    “The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear the tricolour on my chest. Since we are doing so many events and showcasing our heritage at the G20 year-long plan, it is only fit that we tell the world about it," he told ANI.

    About the Author
    Navneet Vyasan
    Navneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, culture, theatre, cinema and literature among other topics. He likes to...Read More
