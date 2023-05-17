Cannes 2023 Day 1: Sara Alia Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chillar Grace The Red Carpet

Cannes 2023 Day 1: As the 76th Cannes Film Festival commences, cinema enthusiasts worldwide gather to celebrate this iconic event. The festival, hosted at Cannes’ prestigious Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, kicked off on May 16 and will continue until May 27. Indian celebrities have already made a resounding impact on the internet as they grace the red carpet, capturing attention and admiration. Ruben Östlund, the acclaimed filmmaker, serves as this year’s jury president, adding further excitement to the festival. It’s worth noting that India held the prestigious position of the official Country of Honour at last year’s Marché du Film, held in conjunction with the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Ruben Stlund, an accomplished filmmaker, assumes the role of the jury president for this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Joining him on the esteemed jury panel are eight distinguished individuals: Paul Dano, Rungano Nyoni, Denis Menochet, Maryam Touzani, Julia Ducournau, Brie Larson, Damian Szifron, and Atiq Rahimi. Together, this diverse and talented group of industry professionals will play a pivotal role in evaluating and recognizing outstanding cinematic achievements at the festival. Their collective expertise and discerning perspectives promise to shape the festival’s prestigious awards and contribute to the celebration of exceptional filmmaking talent.

DAY 1 Highlights

On the first day of Cannes 2023, Johnny Depp graced the red carpet with his impeccable style and charm. His dapper entry captivated the attention of onlookers as he made his way down the iconic Cannes red carpet, exuding elegance and sophistication. Johnny Depp’s presence added a touch of star power to the prestigious event, setting the tone for the days ahead and igniting excitement among fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Marking her debut at the 76th film festival, Sara Ali Khan radiated desi glam with her stunning appearance. Dressed in a custom-made embellished lehenga by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she exuded elegance and grace. Sara Ali Khan’s choice of attire showcased the rich heritage of Indian fashion, captivating the audience with its intricate detailing and exquisite craftsmanship. With her presence on the red carpet, she left a lasting impression, signaling her arrival at the prestigious event and adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the international stage.

Following Sara Ali Khan’s remarkable debut, Esha Gupta took the Cannes red carpet by storm, leaving everyone in awe of her stunning ensemble. Esha captivated onlookers as she showcased her sartorial flair in a mesmerizing white gown by Nicolas Jebran. The floaty gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, exuding confidence and glamour. With an extravagant collar and intricate lace flowers delicately adorning the neckline, Esha’s outfit was a perfect blend of sophistication and elegance.

Urvashi Rautela made a bold fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival, commanding attention with her vibrant choice of attire. Dressed in a striking pink tulle gown, she captivated the spotlight. However, it was her eye-catching alligator neckpiece that truly stole the limelight, adding a touch of edginess to her ensemble.

Exuding Cinderella vibes, Manushi Chhillar made her enchanting debut on the red carpet, captivating all with her ethereal presence. Dressed in a pristine white couture dress, she radiated elegance and grace. Paired with exquisite jewelry, her ensemble added a touch of sophistication and glamour.

We are eagerly looking forward to Anushka Sharma’s debut at the Cannes Red carpet.